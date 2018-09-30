Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 bln deal

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Sunday it has offered to acquire MEG Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion ($5 billion) including debt.

The combined company will have total production of more than 410,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and refining and upgrading capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), Husky said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2862 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)