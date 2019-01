Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend up to C$275 million ($206.33 million) this year, after fighting off a hostile bid last week from bigger rival Husky Energy Inc .

MEG expects 2019 production to average 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 92,000 bpd.

In August, MEG said it expected to spend C$670 million in 2018.