FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

MEG reported a profit of C$84 million ($65.6 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$546 million. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.