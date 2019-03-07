Company News
March 7, 2019 / 11:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MEG Energy's fourth-quarter loss widens

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss, as the Canadian oil sands producer sold bitumen crude at lower prices.

The Calgary-based company’s net loss widened to C$199 million ($148 million), or 67 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$24 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Production of bitumen, which is a low-grade crude oil, fell to 87,582 barrels per day (bpd) from 90,228 bpd.

The company said average realized prices for bitumen fell to C$13.90 per barrel from C$48.30.

$1 = C$1.34 Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below