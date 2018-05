MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator Megafon may discuss dividend payout in 2019 after it decided not to pay dividends for 2017, Interfax news agency reported citing Chief Executive Officer Sergei Soldatenkov on Thursday.

“The company may get back to discussing the issue in 2019,” he said, according to Interfax. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)