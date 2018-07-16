FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
July 16, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Gazprombank may provide financing for Megafon's delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprombank may provide financing to Megafon to help the country’s No.2 mobile phone operator delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Gevork Vermishyan, Megafon’s executive director, told reporters.

On Monday, Megafon announced a tender offer to buy up to 128,950,036 of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and GDRs, or 20.8 percent of the company’s issued and outstanding equity, for a total of $1.26 billion as a part of its delisting plan. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.