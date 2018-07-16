UPDATE 1-Megafon to delist from London after buying shares from minority holders

(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Megafon, Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator, said on Monday it intends to begin the process of cancelling its global depositary receipts (GDRs) listing in London shortly after completion of a tender offer.

Megafon, controlled by the USM Group of Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, is the latest Russian company to delist from London, following similar moves by Cherkizovo, Russia’s biggest meat producer, gold producer Nord Gold and real estate developer PIK.

As part of the tender offer, Megafon’s subsidiary will purchase up to 128,950,036 of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and GDRs, representing 20.8 percent of the company’s issued and outstanding shares, for $9.75 for each ordinary share and for each GDR.

The buyback, worth $1.26 billion and set to take place on July 16 to Aug 22, is expected to be financed by Russian lender Gazprombank, which already owns an 18.8 percent stake in the telecoms company, Gevork Vermishyan, Megafon’s executive director, told reporters.

“Due to the complexity and potential costs of delisting the ordinary shares from the Moscow Exchange, the Board of Directors has not decided on such a delisting at this time,” Megafon said in a statement on Monday.

“Megafon will re-visit the question of delisting of the ordinary shares from the Moscow Exchange following completion of the tender offer.” (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Louise Heavens)