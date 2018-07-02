CORRECTED-Meggitt hikes 2018 revenue guidance as market conditions improve

(Corrects spelling of company name in headline, paragraph 1)

July 2 (Reuters) - British engineering company Meggitt said it now expects total organic revenue growth in 2018 to rise by 4-6 percent, up from 2-4 percent earlier, helped by a stronger than anticipated trading in the second quarter.

It said it expected operating margins at the lower end of its 17.7 to 18 percent guidance range due to slower-than-anticipated recovery at its polymers and composites division in the first half of the year.