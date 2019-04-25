Engineer Meggitt posts higher first-quarter revenue

April 25 (Reuters) - British engineering company Meggitt Plc reported organic revenue growth of 9 percent in the first quarter, but warned it would face tougher comparisons for the rest of 2019 and the potential for air traffic growth to moderate.

Meggitt, which supplies aerospace components and wheels and brakes for military fighter programmes, on Thursday said it was also mindful about the unsteady demand for defence products. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)