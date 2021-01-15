Jet parts supplier Meggitt tepid about air travel recovery as vaccines roll out

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Meggitt said on Friday the recent launch of COVID-19 vaccines and pent-up demand could support a recovery in civil aviation this year, but sounded caution over the logistical challenges of a global roll-out.

The company, which supplies aircraft parts such as braking systems, sensors and fuel systems, said that any boost from the vaccination campaigns would “take time to feed through into growth in flight and passenger numbers”.

Meggitt also said it expects revenue of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, and underlying operating profit to be in the middle of the 180 million pounds to 200 million pounds range that it had previously forecast.