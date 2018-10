LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British engineering company Meggitt raised its estimate for 2018 organic revenue growth to 7 to 8 percent from earlier guidance of 4 to 6 percent, boosted by higher demand for its wheels, brakes, fuel tanks and other aeroplane parts.

The company stuck to its forecast for operating margins, but said that they would be at the lower end of its 17.7 percent to 18 percent range. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)