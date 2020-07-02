Earnings Season
July 2, 2020 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Meggitt warns of sales drop as virus hits air travel

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - British engineering company Meggitt on Thursday forecast an about 15% drop in first-half organic revenue as demand from planemakers dried up due to a virtual halt in air travel from restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus.

Meggitt, which makes parts used in planes and is now helping make ventilators for Britain as part of a consortium, said its defence business continued to perform well but gains will be offset by declines in its civil aerospace and energy units.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

