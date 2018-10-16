UPDATE 1-Meggitt upgrades 2018 organic revenue growth outlook

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British engineering company Meggitt raised its estimate for 2018 organic revenue growth to 7 to 8 percent from earlier guidance of 4 to 6 percent, boosted by higher demand for its wheels, brakes, fuel tanks and other aeroplane parts.

But the company stuck to its forecast for operating margins, saying they would be at the lower end of the range of 17.7 percent to 18 percent.

The upgrade to revenue growth was Meggitt’s second in four months after it raised it from the 2 to 4 percent level in July, but the company had already warned that despite the growth, difficulties in its polymers and composites unit would drag on margins this year.

Meggitt said on Thursday that its third quarter was buoyed by demand from customers in the civil aerospace sectors, with more planes, both large jets and business jets, manufactured, and fewer aircraft retirements fuelling demand for spare parts.

In defence, Meggitt said continued demand for retrofit fuel tanks as well as new parts for military planes helped drive sales.