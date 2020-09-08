Company News
September 8, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Meggitt cancels dividend after first-half profit slumps 37%

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - British aerospace supplier Meggitt said on Tuesday it would not pay an interim dividend to preserve cash to weather the coronavirus crisis, after reporting a 37% fall in first-half profit as the aviation industry came to a grinding halt.

Meggitt, which supplies aircraft parts such as braking systems, sensors and fuel systems, and provides follow-on services, said underlying operating profit fell to 102 million pounds ($134.19 million) in the six months to June, from 161 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7601 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below