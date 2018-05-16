Final bids due in sale of Finnish healthcare firm Mehiläinen

May 16 (LPC) - Private equity firms are expected to submit final bids this week for Finnish healthcare company Mehilainen, which is expected to fetch over €1.56bn, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Carlyle, CVC and Nordic Capital are still in the running to buy the company, which is currently owned by Triton. Leveraged finance bankers are preparing financing based on an adjusted Ebitda figure of €120m.

An enterprise value of 13 to 15 times adjusted Ebitda would value the company at €1.56bn to €1.8bn, the sources said. Mehilainen reported underlying Ebitda of €92.8m for 2017, based on revenues of €755.5m.

The deal will add to a strong pipeline of European leveraged loans which includes buyout loans for other healthcare companies, such as an €880m equivalent first lien and €275m second lien financing for Zentiva, formerly Sanofi’s generics business.

Triton Capital carved Mehilainen out of parent company Ambea Group, following its initial €850m joint investment in Ambea with KKR in 2010.

Mehilainen merged with peer Mediverkko in February 2015, creating a group with 140 hospitals and care homes throughout Finland. Finnish pension funds Imarinen and Varma are co-owners of Mehilainen.

Carlyle, CVC and Nordic Capital declined to comment. Triton could not be reached for comment. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)