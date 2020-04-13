Chinese food deliverer Meituan: Most of our commission rates are in 10%-20% range

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery company Meituan Dianping said on Monday that the commission rates on more than 80% of its food delivery orders are in the range of between 10% to 20%.

Wang Puzhong, senior vice president of Meituan, said in a statement that the average profit per takeout order was less than 2 yuan in 2019, making up 2% of the total revenue.

“We need to invest most of our income to help merchants develop professional delivery services, acquire orders and improve digital infrastructure,” Wang said in the statement. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)