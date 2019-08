Chinese food delivery firm Meituan posts 51% Q2 revenue jump, beats view

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Meituan Dianping , an online food delivery-to-ticketing firm, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as it fended off competition from rivals including Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Total revenue rose 50.6% to 22.7 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30 from 15.07 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of 21.87 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Meituan, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , said it also swung to a profit of 875.8 million yuan in the quarter from a loss of 7.72 billion yuan in the year-ago period. ($1 = 7.0793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)