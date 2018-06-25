China's Meituan-Dianping files for Hong Kong IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - China’s Meituan-Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday.

The firm, backed by gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, did not detail the amount of funds targeted or a time frame.

The company booked 33.93 billion yuan ($5.22 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2017, sharply higher than the 12.99 billion yuan made in the prior year, the filing said.

Meituan-Dianping has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to jointly sponsor its IPO. ($1 = 6.5027 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in BANGALORE, Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI, Julie Zhu and Fiona Lau of IFR in HONG KONG and Matthew Miller in Beijing Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)