August 31, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Meituan Dianping sets HK IPO valuation at up to $55 bln-sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters/IFR) - China’s Meituan Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, has set an indicative price range of HK$60 to HK$72 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, valuing itself at up to $55 billion, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Meituan Dianping, already one of China’s most valuable internet firms, is discussing a valuation of $45.5 billion to $54.7 billion with potential cornerstone investors for its float, said the people.

Meituan Dainping did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Julie Zhu in Singapore, and FIONA LAU of IFR in Hong Kong; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Susan Fenton)

