September 13, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

China's Meituan raises $4.2 bln, prices near top end of range -sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (Reuters/IFR) - China’s Meituan Dianping , an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, priced its Hong Kong initial public offering near the top end of an indicative range, raising $4.22 billion in the world’s biggest internet-focused float in four years, people close to the transaction said on Thursday.

Meituan, backed by Chinese social media and gaming firm Tencent Holdings, sold about 480 million primary shares, or 8 percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$69 ($8.79) each, the people told Reuters.

They declined to be identified as details of the pricing have not been published yet.

Beijing-based Meituan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the pricing. ($1 = 7.8481 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, and Julie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

