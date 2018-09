HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese online food delivery-to-ticketing services firm Meituan Dianping were set to open at HK$72.90 in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday, sending a positive signal to companies lining up to list in the financial hub.

That compares with Meituan’s initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$69 per share. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)