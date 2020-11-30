Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's Meituan Q3 revenue beats estimates as food delivery demand rebounds

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Monday reported third-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts, driven by a recovery in on-demand services after the end of restrictions on businesses and movement imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meituan, whose services include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose 28.8% in July-September versus the same period a year prior to 35.40 billion yuan ($5.38 billion).

That compared with the 33.88 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates, showed IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 6.5864 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens

