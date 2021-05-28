Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Food Distribution & Convenience Stores

China's Meituan reports second consecutive quarterly loss

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a loss of 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) in the period versus a 1.58 billion yuan loss a year earlier, when its business was hit by nationwide coronavirus curbs.

$1 = 6.3612 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up