Spain's Melia sees return to profitability in June

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel chain Melia expects to return to profitability in June after 15 months in the red, Chief Executive Gabriel Escarrer said on Thursday at the annual shareholders meeting.
The company will likely book positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in June and a positive overall cashflow in July, Escarrer told shareholders, according to a spokesperson.
Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen
