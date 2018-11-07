Chipmaker Xilinx working with Barclays to buy Mellanox - CNBC

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc has hired Barclays to advise on a bid to buy Mellanox Technologies Ltd after approaching the smaller chipmaker with an offer, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is not imminent and may not come together but if a transaction does happen, it is expected to be announced in December, the report here said.

According to the report, the deal could value Mellanox at more than $100 per share.

Up to Tuesday’s close, Mellanox had a market capitalization of $4.74 billion.

Shares of Mellanox rose 4.5 percent to $92.55, while Xilinx was down 1.2 percent at $84.92.

Both Xilinx and Mellanox were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)