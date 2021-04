April 19 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for 2.62 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) to Chicago-based Madison Industries, with a portion of the proceeds to be returned to shareholders.

$1 = 0.7217 pounds