Melrose Industries eyes job cuts after losses in second quarter

July 22 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries signalled on Wednesday it could lay off an unspecified number of employees as the company trims costs to cope with the coronavirus-led downturn, having booked losses in the second quarter.

The company, which expects cost savings of about 100 million pounds ($127.19 million) in 2021, said it was “likely” to make a small adjusted operating profit in the first-half.