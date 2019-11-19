Melrose says GM strike hurt its automotive and powder metallurgy divisions

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Tuesday its automotive and powder metallurgy sales for a four-month period was hit by a strike at U.S. automaker General Motors.

The UK-based company, which makes components for General Motors, Boeing, Rolls-Royce among others, said sales in powder metallurgy and automotive fell 13% and 5% for the four months ended Oct. 31, respectively, while aerospace grew 5%.

Several auto parts makers have been impacted by the 40-day strike at GM, which began on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)