UPDATE 1-Melrose Industries eyes job cuts after losses in second quarter

July 22 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries signalled on Wednesday it could lay off an unspecified number of employees as the company trims costs to cope with the coronavirus-led downturn, having booked losses in the second quarter.

The company, which expects cost savings of about 100 million pounds ($127.19 million) in 2021, said it was “likely” to make a small adjusted operating profit in the first-half.

Operating in the pandemic-battered aerospace, automotive and industrial sector, Melrose said it could reduce inventories by another 150 million pounds as most of its markets have been hit by lockdowns and a fall in demand.

“It is also necessary to adapt the businesses for the new economic environment, which means that there has to be an even stronger focus on cost reduction throughout the Group with some inevitable impact on employee numbers,” the company said in a statement.

A “substantial” reduction of cost structures at its aerospace business was underway, the company added.

Melrose, which was exploring strategic options for its unit Nortek Air Management, said the review had been suspended in March but intends to revisit in early 2021.

Its final dividend for 2019 was scrapped in March and the company did not consider it “appropriate” to pay an interim dividend in 2020.