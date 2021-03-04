GKN owner Melrose initiates unit sale as annual profit plummets

March 4 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries said on Thursday it has begun a sale process for its Nortek air-conditioning division as the engineering business owner posted a steep fall in its annual profit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which also owns jet and car parts supplier GKN, said Nortek is trading “very strongly” and that there was no guarantee a sale would take place.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 340 million pounds ($474.61 million), compared with 1.10 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7164 pounds)