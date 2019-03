March 7 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc’s full-year adjusted pretax profit nearly tripled, boosted by last year’s hostile takeover of British engineer GKN.

The company, which specialises in buying manufacturing businesses, on Thursday reported a 172 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to 703 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, ahead of the company’s expectations. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)