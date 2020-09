Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said on Thursday adjusted operating profit plunged 90% to 56 million pounds ($74.48 million) in the first half, hurt by a coronavirus-driven downturn in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

The company, which owns parts supplier GKN, reported adjusted revenues of 4.36 billion pounds, 25.8% lower than last year. ($1 = 0.7519 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)