UPDATE 1-Melrose FY adjusted pretax profit soars; flags ongoing wider macroeconomic hurdles

March 7 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc’s full-year adjusted pretax profit nearly tripled, boosted by last year’s hostile takeover of British engineer GKN, but warned of macroeconomic challenges that could hit its business in 2019.

The company, which specialises in buying manufacturing businesses, on Thursday reported a 172 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to 703 million pounds ($926.06 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, ahead of the company’s expectations.

Melrose said there were wider macro challenges for some of its businesses in 2018, which it sees continuing into this year including Britain’s impending exit from the European Union and uncertainty surrounding the automotive sector.

The company said that further improvement opportunities are planned for 2019 for its air quality & home solutions business, alongside mitigation plans for projected tariff and commodity increases.

The company, whose motto is “buy, improve, sell”, narrowly clinched an 8 billion-pound takeover of British engineer GKN, winning an acrimonious three-month battle for control of the FTSE-100 company, but attracted scrutiny from politicians given its status as a mainstay of British engineering.

The deal also raised concerns Melrose could in the future sell GKN’s aerospace business, which is involved in defence programmes, to an overseas buyer in a move that might have implications for national security.

Melrose said on Wednesday that it plans to sell its off-highway powertrain applications business Walterscheid Powertrain Group, previously known as GKN Off Highway Powertrain, for about 200 million pounds.