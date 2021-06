June 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Melrose Industries said on Tuesday it has plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders after the owner of GKN sold its Nortek Air Management business.

$1 = 0.7194 pounds