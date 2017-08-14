Dubai's Meraas Holding issues $200 mln tap of private sukuk due in 2022 -document

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Meraas Holding, a real estate developer owned by the government, priced on Monday a $200 million tap of the $400 million sukuk which it sold privately at the end of May, a document showed.

Under a bond tap, an existing transaction is reopened for subscription, using the same documentation as before.

The $200 million of private sukuk, due in May 2022, were priced at a 4.991 percent yield to maturity and arranged by Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Capital, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)