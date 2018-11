Mercadolibre gets Brazil's OK to offer financial services -executive

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Argentine e-commerce company Mercadolibre Inc received approval from Brazil’s central bank on Thursday to operate as a financial services firm, executive Stelleo Tolda said.

Mercadolibre already offers financial services using local banks and may now offer them directly, Tolda said. Mercadolibre will offer loans and accounts for individuals in Brazil, similar to products it already offers in Argentina. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown)