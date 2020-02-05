Company News
February 5, 2020 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merck to spin-off women's health, biosimilar businesses

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to spin off its women’s health, biosimilar drugs and legacy products into a new publicly traded company.

Merck will retain its cancer drugs, including blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda, vaccines, hospital and animal health businesses, the company said.

The company also reported a 29% higher fourth-quarter profit of $2.36 billion, helped by higher sales for Keytruda.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

