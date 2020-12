Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co said on Wednesday it had sold its equity investment in vaccine developer Moderna Inc.

Merck said it had achieved a substantial gain on its direct holding in Moderna, particularly this year, as the company moved closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine. bit.ly/3og5kil (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)