August 30, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves two new HIV drugs from Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food And Drug Administration approved two of its oral medicines to treat HIV patients.

U.S. regulators approved Delstrigo, a once-a-day combination tablet, but added a boxed warning, the agency’s strictest, to flag risk of worsening hepatitis B infection.

Pifeltro, the second approved drug, is an oral medicine to be administered in combination with other antiretroviral medicines, Merck said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

