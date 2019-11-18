Merck and Bayer's heart drug meets main goal of late-stage study

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc <MRK.N said on Monday an experimental treatment being developed with Bayer AG for patients with worsening chronic heart failure met the main goal of a late-stage study. The drug, vericiguat, reduced the risk of heart failure and hospitalization in patients with worsening chronic heart failure compared to placebo, when given in combination with available therapies for the condition, Merck said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)