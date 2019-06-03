Regulatory News - Americas
June 3, 2019 / 7:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merck wins U.S. FDA approval for expanded use of antibiotic

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved expanded use of Merck & Co Inc’s antibiotic to treat hospital-acquired pneumonia in patients 18 years and older.

The approval is based on late-stage trial results of the treatment, Zerbaxa, which showed that Merck’s drug was as effective as the antibiotic meropenem.

Hospital-acquired pneumonia occurs in patients at least two-three days after being admitted or in those who are on mechanical breathing machines and have life-threatening lung infections with high mortality rates. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

