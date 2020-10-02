U.S. drugmaker Merck's research chief Roger Perlmutter to retire

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its research chief Roger Perlmutter would retire at the end of the year and be succeeded by Dean Li, who heads the company’s translational medicine division.

Perlmutter took charge of Merck Research Laboratories as president in 2013 after a decade-long stint at Amgen and under him the company’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has become the dominant treatment for certain types of lung cancer.

Perlmutter has also played a major role in Merck’s several big successes, including regulatory approvals for hundreds of medicines and vaccines globally.