FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merck says to retain animal health business as part of company

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc on Thursday indicated that it would keep its animal health business as part of the company, in response to questions about its plans for the unit.

“We believe that we run this business very well inside the company compared to either competitors,” Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier said on call with analysts.

Rival Eli Lilly separated its own animal health unit earlier this year, fueling expectations that Merck could follow suit. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.