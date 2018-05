May 1 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co posted a 52.5 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by hefty charge related to its collaboration with Eisai Co Ltd.

Net income fell to $736 million, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter from $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $10.04 billion from $9.43 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)