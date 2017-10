Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Friday, hurt by a charge related to the formation of a collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc .

Net loss attributable to Merck was $56 million, or 2 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago profit of $2.18 billion, or 78 cents per share.

Sales fell to $10.33 billion from $10.54 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)