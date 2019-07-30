Merck profit surges on strong sales of Keytruda, vaccines

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a 56.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its Keytruda immunotherapy, the dominant treatment for lung cancer, as well as higher sales of its vaccines.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $1.71 billion, or $0.63 per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 12.4% to $11.76 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $10.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)