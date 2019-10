Oct 29 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a $982 million charge related to its acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics.

Net income fell to $1.90 billion, or 74 cents per share, from $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $12.40 billion from $10.79 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)