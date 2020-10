Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday reported a 54.7% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and rebound in sales of its key drugs.

The company’s net income rose to $2.94 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.90 billion, or $0.74 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)