Merck reports third-quarter profit vs year-ago loss

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc posted a third-quarter profit on Thursday, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by strong demand for its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda and the drug’s dominance as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer.

The U.S. drugmaker reported net income of $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $56 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Merck had taken a $2.35 billion charge linked to its collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $10.79 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)