FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Merck reports third-quarter profit vs year-ago loss

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc posted a third-quarter profit on Thursday, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by strong demand for its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda and the drug’s dominance as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer.

The U.S. drugmaker reported net income of $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $56 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Merck had taken a $2.35 billion charge linked to its collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $10.79 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.